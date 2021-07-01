Conservatorships Like Britney Spears' Can Be 'Civil Death Sentence'

The #FreeBritney movement has garnered the attention of Congress in the days following pop star Britney Spears' virtual court appearance where she discussed ending the judge-ordered conservatorship that has been in place for her over the past 13 years.

Spears, 39, had her motion denied on Wednesday despite arguing that the conservatorship, which has mostly been controlled by her father Jamie Spears, has been too domineering, personally and professionally.