Tags: conservative | lawmakers | museum | woke

Liberals Using Museums to Push 'Woke' Marxist Agenda

The National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C. Conservative lawmakers are among those who fear that progressives subscribing to a “woke” ideology are rewriting history in some of the country’s premiere museums. (Getty Images)

Monday, 13 November 2023 06:24 AM EST

Conservative lawmakers are among those who fear that progressives subscribing to a “woke” ideology are rewriting history in some of the country’s premiere museums – and American taxpayers might be on the hook for the twisted changes to the national narrative.

The concerns are coming to the fore more than a year after a trio of experts warned in an opinion column that a new Latino exhibit at the National Museum of American History was nothing more than an “unabashedly Marxist portrayal of history, religion and economics” and proof that the forthcoming National Museum of the American Latino shouldn’t be funded.

Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.

2023-24-13
Monday, 13 November 2023 06:24 AM
