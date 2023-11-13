Liberals Using Museums to Push 'Woke' Marxist Agenda

Conservative lawmakers are among those who fear that progressives subscribing to a “woke” ideology are rewriting history in some of the country’s premiere museums – and American taxpayers might be on the hook for the twisted changes to the national narrative.

The concerns are coming to the fore more than a year after a trio of experts warned in an opinion column that a new Latino exhibit at the National Museum of American History was nothing more than an “unabashedly Marxist portrayal of history, religion and economics” and proof that the forthcoming National Museum of the American Latino shouldn’t be funded.