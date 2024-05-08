As TV Comedy Dies, Stand-Up Gets the Last Laugh

Jerry Seinfeld isn't the only comedian who believes the extreme left PC mob is responsible for killing TV comedy and that stand-up provides more freedom to be funny.

Other comics, ranging from lesser-known names to those who have been in the laugh business for decades, agree with the creator of the eponymous nine-year NBC sitcom "Seinfeld," who blamed "the extreme left" and "PC crap" for the death of TV comedy during an appearance on David Remnick's "The New Yorker Radio Hour."