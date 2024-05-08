As TV Comedy Dies, Stand-Up Gets the Last Laugh

Jerry Seinfeld isn't the only comedian who believes the extreme left PC mob is responsible for killing TV comedy and that stand-up provides more freedom to be funny.
Other comics, ranging from lesser-known names to those who have been in the laugh business for decades, agree with the creator of the eponymous nine-year NBC sitcom "Seinfeld," who blamed "the extreme left" and "PC crap" for the death of TV comedy during an appearance on David Remnick's "The New Yorker Radio Hour."
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin