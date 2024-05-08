WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: comedy | stand-up | political correctness | free speech | jerry seinfeld | hollywood

As TV Comedy Dies, Stand-Up Gets the Last Laugh

Jerry Seinfeld performs onstage at the 2023 Good+Foundation "A Very Good+ Night of Comedy" Benefit at Carnegie Hall in New York City on Oct. 18, 2023. (Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 09 May 2024 09:05 AM EDT

Jerry Seinfeld isn't the only comedian who believes the extreme left PC mob is responsible for killing TV comedy and that stand-up provides more freedom to be funny.

Other comics, ranging from lesser-known names to those who have been in the laugh business for decades, agree with the creator of the eponymous nine-year NBC sitcom "Seinfeld," who blamed "the extreme left" and "PC crap" for the death of TV comedy during an appearance on David Remnick's "The New Yorker Radio Hour."

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Jerry Seinfeld isn't the only comedian who believes the extreme left PC mob is responsible for killing TV comedy and that stand-up provides more freedom to be funny.
comedy, stand-up, political correctness, free speech, jerry seinfeld, hollywood
1286
2024-05-09
Thursday, 09 May 2024 09:05 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved