WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: college | enrollment | declines | demographic cliff

Experts Predict Worsening College Enrollment Declines

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Tuesday, 14 October 2025 06:31 AM EDT

With college enrollment declines into the millions and with a looming "demographic cliff," experts are warning of trouble on the horizon, particularly for smaller colleges and those failing to produce quality degrees.

Since 2010, undergraduate enrollment has declined around 15%, dipping from about 18.1 million to about 15.3 million in 2024, according to data from the National Clearinghouse Research Center and Institute of Education Sciences.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
With college enrollment declines into the millions and with a looming "demographic cliff," experts are warning of trouble on the horizon, particularly for smaller colleges and those failing to produce quality degrees. Since 2010, undergraduate enrollment has declined around...
college, enrollment, declines, demographic cliff
992
2025-31-14
Tuesday, 14 October 2025 06:31 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved