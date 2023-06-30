Colleges May Reform Admission Practices to 'Point to Race'

While the Supreme Court on Thursday eliminated the ability of colleges and universities to use racial preference in their admission process, legal experts fear that schools will try to concoct a new biased formula to circumvent the ban and keep race a factor in decision-making.
The high court struck down so-called affirmative action admission programs at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina as unconstitutional in a move that conservatives are hailing as a "historic decision" and the "biggest win for colorblind education since Brown v. Board of Education."
