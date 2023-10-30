China Masses Warships in Middle East to 'Assert' Power

China contends that the presence of six of its warships in waters near the Middle East – where the conflict between Israel and Hamas is intensifying – is merely due to a "long-running" naval rotational deployment. But experts say the grand display is really about Beijing asserting its power in the region.

Chinese media outlets are casting coverage of the Chinese naval presence in the region as little more than Western hype; however, the armada's appearance comes amid a campaign by Beijing to bolster its superpower status on the global stage.