Tags: china | warships | middle east | israel | hamas | conflict | power

China Masses Warships in Middle East to 'Assert' Power

The Chinese Navy's Zaozhuang frigate. Chinese media outlets are casting coverage of the Chinese naval presence in the Middle East as little more than Western hype. (AP)

Monday, 30 October 2023 08:14 AM EDT

China contends that the presence of six of its warships in waters near the Middle East – where the conflict between Israel and Hamas is intensifying – is merely due to a "long-running" naval rotational deployment. But experts say the grand display is really about Beijing asserting its power in the region.

Chinese media outlets are casting coverage of the Chinese naval presence in the region as little more than Western hype; however, the armada's appearance comes amid a campaign by Beijing to bolster its superpower status on the global stage.

Marisa Herman | editorial.herman@newsmax.com

Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Monday, 30 October 2023 08:14 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

