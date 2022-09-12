×
Tags: china | us | tech | industrial espionage | fbi

China Turning US Tech Against America

Chinese President Xi Jinping (Ng Han Guan/AP)

By    |   Monday, 12 September 2022 06:58 AM EDT

Industrial espionage has taken decades off China's technological learning curve and Beijing's wholesale theft of American intellectual property threatens to upend America's political, military, and economic dominance, several current and former defense officials say.

In the event of a shooting war over Taiwan between the United States and its allies and China, the U.S. risks being on the receiving end of technologies it invented, including hypersonic missiles, stealth fighters and bombers, and artificial intelligence.

Monday, 12 September 2022 06:58 AM
