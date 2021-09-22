China Seeks to Influence Taliban in Afghanistan – But to What End?

The Chinese Communist Party wasted no time offering up a hefty $31 million aid package to the Taliban after the U.S.' chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan left the terror group at the helm, but foreign relations experts aren’t expecting the two governments to become fast friends.

Despite China’s promise to funnel money, food, and COVID-19 vaccines to the now Taliban-led country after the U.S. and other Western countries began freezing or suspending their aid to the war-torn nation, some experts say the CCP won’t woo the Taliban into their corner — at least not quickly.