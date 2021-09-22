China Seeks to Influence Taliban in Afghanistan – But to What End?

The Chinese Communist Party wasted no time offering up a hefty $31 million aid package to the Taliban after the U.S.' chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan left the terror group at the helm, but foreign relations experts aren’t expecting the two governments to become fast friends.
Despite China’s promise to funnel money, food, and COVID-19 vaccines to the now Taliban-led country after the U.S. and other Western countries began freezing or suspending their aid to the war-torn nation, some experts say the CCP won’t woo the Taliban into their corner — at least not quickly.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin