×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Afghanistan | China | china | taliban | influence

China Seeks to Influence Taliban in Afghanistan – But to What End?

Taliban fighters sit atop a Humvee in Omarz area, Panjshir Province on Sept. 15, 2021. (WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 22 September 2021 07:23 AM

The Chinese Communist Party wasted no time offering up a hefty $31 million aid package to the Taliban after the U.S.' chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan left the terror group at the helm, but foreign relations experts aren’t expecting the two governments to become fast friends.

Despite China’s promise to funnel money, food, and COVID-19 vaccines to the now Taliban-led country after the U.S. and other Western countries began freezing or suspending their aid to the war-torn nation, some experts say the CCP won’t woo the Taliban into their corner — at least not quickly.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
The Chinese Communist Party wasted no time offering up a hefty $31 million aid package to the Taliban after the U.S.' chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan left the terror group at the helm, but...
china, taliban, influence
1022
2021-23-22
Wednesday, 22 September 2021 07:23 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App