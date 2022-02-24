×
China Could View Russia's Ukraine Invasion as Test for Taiwan Battle

U.S.-made F-16 fighters of the Taiwanese Air Force during a demonstration at the Chiayi Air Force in southern Taiwan in November. (Sam Yeh/AFP via Getty Images)

Thursday, 24 February 2022 11:47 AM

With the eyes of the world trained on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, China on Thursday morning sent nine military aircraft into Taiwan's air defense zone, prompting the country’s air force to scramble jets to warn off the latest in an increasingly common series of provocations by Beijing.

Taiwan’s defense ministry said Thursday's contingent consisted of eight fighter jets and one reconnaissance aircraft.

