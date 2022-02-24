China Could View Russia's Ukraine Invasion as Test for Taiwan Battle

With the eyes of the world trained on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, China on Thursday morning sent nine military aircraft into Taiwan's air defense zone, prompting the country’s air force to scramble jets to warn off the latest in an increasingly common series of provocations by Beijing.
Taiwan’s defense ministry said Thursday's contingent consisted of eight fighter jets and one reconnaissance aircraft.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin