China 'Testing the Waters' With Taiwan Incursion Blitz

A military helicopter carrying a tremendous Taiwan flag flies near Taipei 101, as part of the rehearsal ahead of the Double-tenth national day celebration, amid China's growing military threats, in New Taipei, Taiwan, Oct. 5, 2021. (Ceng Shou Yi/NurPhoto via AP)

By    |   Wednesday, 06 October 2021 07:24 AM

China has ratcheted up its military pressure on Taiwan by sending a record number of warplanes into the self-governed island's defense zone during the past several days — a development that China hawks say could signal the "beginning of a new phase," in an already rocky relationship.

For the past year, Taiwan has reported an uptick in Chinese aggression and military drills as Communist Party officials have ramped up their "one China" rhetoric, despite Taiwan and mainland China having been governed separately since the end of a civil war more than 70 years ago.

