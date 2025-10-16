China's First Supercarrier Could Have Global Reach

After years of planning, China's People's Liberation Army Navy is building its first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, Type 004, to rival the latest Ford-class carriers in the U.S.
The carrier currently is under construction in China's Dalian shipyard in the northeastern part of the country. Analysts believe that it could carry up to 100 aircraft, 10 more than the Ford class.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin