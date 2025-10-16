WATCH TV LIVE

China's First Supercarrier Could Have Global Reach

By    |   Thursday, 23 October 2025 06:15 AM EDT

After years of planning, China's People's Liberation Army Navy is building its first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, Type 004, to rival the latest Ford-class carriers in the U.S.

The carrier currently is under construction in China's Dalian shipyard in the northeastern part of the country. Analysts believe that it could carry up to 100 aircraft, 10 more than the Ford class.

