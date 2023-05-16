×
Giving China a 'Pass' on Spy Balloon Is 'Misguided' Policy

A high altitude balloon floats over Billings, Montana, Feb. 1. (Larry Mayer/AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 16 May 2023 07:07 AM EDT

Recent revelations about the Biden administration's willingness to give Beijing a pass for flying a spy balloon over sensitive U.S. military installations merely represent a continuation of the White House's "misguided" China policy – one that will only invite further "belligerent" behavior from Beijing, foreign policy experts say.

Instead of a hardline stance pairing a public reprimand with the issuance of sanctions, U.S. officials took a softer approach to dealing with China in the wake of the balloon incident.

Recent revelations about the Biden administration's willingness to give Beijing a pass for flying a spy balloon over sensitive U.S. military installations merely represent a continuation of the White House's "misguided" China policy.
