China Aiming to Replace US as Saudis' Military Partner

There was a $4 billion arms deal between China and Saudi Arabia announced in 2022. The kingdom is reportedly interested in purchasing Chinese J-10 fighter/bomber aircraft. There are plans for it to buy hypersonic missiles and destroyers from China.

The Biden administration's increasing alienation of Saudi Arabia is seeing tangible consequences in the influential Middle Eastern country's relations with the Chinese, in so much as that it worries national security experts that it could replace the United States.