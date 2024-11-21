WATCH TV LIVE

Economist: China Surpasses US in Key Military Areas

Chinese soldiers participate in a military parade at Tiananmen Square in Beijing. China's rapid military production growth shows that the U.S. must strengthen its defense industry and fix its weak supply chains. (Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 22 November 2024 07:38 AM EST

Chinese military production capacity is experiencing harrowing growth, far outpacing America's, The Economist recently reported.

The story comes in the wake of a piece by Chief Operating Officer/Technical Officer of Palantir Shyam Sankar calling for a substantive restructuring of the entire national security community. Palantir is a leading software company that focuses on AI decision-making.

John Mills

Col. John Mills, ret., served 33 years in the Army and also as a senior civilian in government and at national security-related think tanks.  He is the former director of cybersecurity policy in the Office of the Secretary of Defense.

