Tags: china | liberation army | taiwan | invade | car ferries | military operation

China Practices Using Car Ferries to Invade Taiwan

The Chinese Flag (Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 07 October 2022 07:07 AM EDT

China's People's Liberation Army last month used civilian car ferries to practice launching an amphibious landing amid escalating tensions with Taiwan – showing once again that Beijing does not play by the rules of conventional Western thinking.

Commercial satellite imagery showed the PLA using seven ferries owned by the Bo Hai Ferry Group, part of the PLA's maritime militia. The ferries could be used as cover for a surprise military operation against Taiwan.

China's People's Liberation Army last month used civilian car ferries to practice launching an amphibious landing amid escalating tensions with Taiwan - showing once again that Beijing does not play by the rules of conventional Western thinking.
