Tags: china | intelligence | linkedin | spying

Intel Experts: LinkedIn Profiles Compromise US Intel Community

By    |   Thursday, 19 June 2025 06:19 AM EDT

U.S. government employees and veterans of the Intelligence Community should be barred from having LinkedIn profiles, U.S. intelligence experts say.

Foreign intelligence officers use LinkedIn as a platform to collect vast amounts of open-source intelligence about the U.S. Intelligence Community, the State Department, and defense agencies.

John Rossomando

John Rossomando is an experienced national security and counterterrorism analyst and researcher who writes for Newsmax and has been featured in numerous publications and has been consulted by numerous U.S. government agencies.

Thursday, 19 June 2025 06:19 AM
