War Briefing: Terror Chatter Increasing; Negotiations; Prep for Attack

U.S. intelligence officials report a sharp and alarming increase in Iranian communications with suspected sleeper cells and proxy actors across Europe and the Middle East, Newsmax has learned.
The surge in activity — described by one source as “off the charts” — is assessed to be tied to potential operational directives targeting American personnel, facilities, and interests abroad.
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