Yes Trump's Radically Different, So Let's Be Thankful

Our Nation's 47th Commander in Chief Is Radically Restoring American Values

We likely might agree that Donald Trump is radically different in ways many of us variously love and hate, but what about his primary values and actions?

Are they rally "radical" in terms that characterize popular American norms?

Might we agree regarding valuing equality, for example, that it's unfair to require biological females to compete against biological males in sports events that favor a physical strength advantage?

On Feb. 25, 2025, President Trump signed an executive order, "Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports."

The president declared, "it is the policy of the United States to rescind all funds from educational programs that deprive women and girls of fair athletic opportunities . . . and oppose male competitive participation in women's sports more broadly as a matter of safety, fairness, dignity, and truth."

The order also bans programs that require women to appear unclothed before men.

Consequentially, the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) immediately changed its former transgender policy in limiting women's sports competition exclusively to athletes assigned female status at birth and to disallow females who have begun hormone therapy (e.g., testosterones) at the time of such competition regardless of previous eligibility.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has recently followed suit in banning transgender athletes from competing in women's events based on mandatory genetic screening results beginning at the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles.

And what about reestablishing border sovereignty for personal and national security?

Not a single Democrat responded when President Trump asked congressional attendees at his latest State of Union Address to stand up and show support if they agreed with, "the first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens."

This is a radical departure from the "first duty" of the American government being to protect its citizens, a cornerstone of Trump's "America First" policy which emphasizes national security, border control, and crime reduction.

Most citizens appear to agree, with, a January 2026 Harvard CAPS / Harris Poll, indicating that a majority of voters — including around 50% of Democrats and 62% of Independents — support closing the southern border to regulate illegal immigration, with 70% of respondents overall supporting his tightening of border policies.

A related bedrock sovereignty tradition restricts privileges of voting for government representatives exclusively to legal citizens, a requirement that only makes sense if those wishing to exercise this right be limited to individuals who show evidence they are who they claim to be.

Requiring a photo ID to vote and proving citizenship to register both typically have wide bipartisan support.

A March CBS News poll found 80% of Americans support requiring a valid photo ID to vote, including 95% of Republicans, 79% of independents, and even 65% of Democrats.

Support for requiring proof of citizenship to register was somewhat lower, at 66% overall.

Nevertheless, the proposed SAVE Act, a Republican-sponsored bill to tighten voter identification and registration rules, is being blocked by Senate Democrats who transparently welcome illegal open border immigrants into their voting populations and onto the nation’s tax revenue health care and education cost burdens.

Perhaps there's little wonder then that Democrats also similarly favor inclusion of unidentified immigrants in U.S. Census counts that influence numbers of national House seat appointments that capriciously dole out scads of money while claiming to care about an economic "affordability" crisis.

Speaking of crises, remember when the Biden administration that was pushing mandates and costly subsidies for electric vehicles while penalizing fossil fuel deemed climate change an "existential threat," one worse than nuclear weapons?

That was before Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates admitted that this isn't going to cause the end of civilization after all since temperature isn't the best metric for progress, human health/prosperity are the best defenses against its effects.

Meanwhile, after a Republican congress finally ended EV tax credits, Honda reported $15.7 billion in EV-related write-downs, joining other automakers for $70 billion in total.

Even green energy scold Greta Thunberg seems finally to have come around to support Trump "Drill Baby, Drill" policy, deciding that providing the desperate Cuban communist regime with oil is more important than saving the imperiled global climate.

Many will argue that Trump is dealing decisively to entirely end another existential threat – Iran – whose radical leadership ideology coupled with nuclear intimidation ambitions have been far more dangerous than posed by global warming.

Since returning to office in January 2025 his peace through strength policies have also played key roles in deescalating several foreign conflicts: brokering a ceasefire between Israel-Hamas in Gaza; peace agreements between Armenia – Azerbaijan and DRC-Rwanda; ceasefires between India-Pakistan and Cambodia-Thailand; and settlements between Egypt-Ethiopia and Serbia-Kosovo.

Yes, Trump is a radically different sort of president, one who fortunately came along at a time when his predecessors made us need him most.

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded the Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 12 books is "Architectures Beyond Boxes and Boundaries: My Life By Design" (2022). Read more Larry Bell Insider articles — Click Here Now.