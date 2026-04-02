Trump Ushers-In Golden Age for Life

Some in the anti-abortion movement are increasingly agitated at various obstacles in the way of goals we all share, whether ending chemical abortion or ending funding for abortion.

But there’s strongly encouraging news in the big picture. Our movement, just like our country itself, is experiencing the beginning of a Golden Age right now.

As we celebrate America's 250th Birthday, we are witness to an unprecedented protection of the tools we need to perform anti-abortion work, and a similarly unparalleled demolishing of the tools the other side has relied on for decades.

Put another way, freedom is on the rise and tyranny is on the run.

One example is that freedom of speech is being is defended more effectively in America than it ever has, with the Trump administration using funding as a pressure point to underscore that conservative Americans will no longer be silenced.

He's doing this in the world of media, on campuses, in the workplace, in social media, and on the streets.

He's also doing it in the churches.

Among those newly freed from the shackles of silence are the nation's clergy.

Just recently, President Trump referred to an executive order he signed four months after being inaugurated the first time that removed the gags from clergy who for decades worried too much about their churches' tax-exempt status.

During the National Prayer Breakfast in D.C., the president said, "People like me and like a lot of people, they want to hear ministers. They want to hear from priests. They want to hear from them. And you were restricted from talking about very important things, like who to elect."

The president also established by executive order a task force to eradicate anti-Christian bias, a bias aimed squarely at the heart of the anti-abortion movement during the Biden administration, as Trump noted in the order:

"The previous administration engaged in an egregious pattern of targeting peaceful Christians, while ignoring violent, anti-Christian offenses.

"The Biden Department of Justice sought to squelch faith in the public square by bringing federal criminal charges and obtaining in numerous cases multi-year prison sentences against nearly two dozen peaceful pro-life Christians for praying and demonstrating outside abortion facilities."

Right after he was inaugurated, he pardoned all those anti-abortion serving time in federal prison. Others who were arrested and awaiting trial have seen their charges dismissed.

The president also has taken the media and academia to task - and to court - for its bias against him and against conservative Americans.

Paramount Global, the parent of CBS, settled a lawsuit with the president for $16 million after the news outlet edited an interview with Vice President - and presidential candidate - Kamala Harris to make it seem like she could put two sentences together - which she couldn't!

CBS also agreed to publish the full transcripts of every presidential candidate going forward. That puts other media outlets on notice that what they've been getting away with for decades isn’t going to be tolerated anymore.

That's a victory for our movement.

The president also has stood up for female athletes who have been losing titles and scholarships to biological males pretending to be females.

Although it might not seem so on the surface, the transgender ideology is linked directly to our movement.

Why can't a nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court define what a woman is? Because for over 50 years, that same court has claimed ignorance as to what a human being is!

Decades of abortion advocates claiming a baby isn't a baby makes it easy for those same people to say a man is not a man and a woman is not a woman.

Denying the biological reality of the unborn spawned the transgender madness that, thankfully, is in retreat under Trump.

A bill before Congress now, and supported by the president is the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act - or SAVE America Act - which would ensure that only American citizens can vote in federal elections by showing proof of citizenship while registering to vote, and photo ID at the polls.

The left is crying "racist" because, according to them, people of color and low-income Americans can’t easily get photo identification. But in his State of the Union speech, Trump pointed out that New York City's socialist-democratic mayor required photo ID for emergency snow shovelers after the recent blizzard.

“If you apply for that job you need to show two original forms of ID and a Social Security card," Trump said. "Yet they don't want identification for the greatest privilege of all: Voting in America." Securing elections is absolutely a pro-life issue. Think about it: Who benefits from cheating in an election? Pro-abortion candidates, otherwise known as Democrats.

To end abortion, we have to elect anti-abortion candidates and making sure our elections are secure is a major step in the right direction.

As a final example of this golden moment for pro-life, the United States has pulled out recently from 66 international agencies, which tend to be pro-abortion and some of which fund abortion.

Thirty-one of them are United Nations agencies and they are some of the biggest bulwarks the pro-abortion movement has relied on.

Without U.S. funding, these groups won't be able to impose their agenda anymore, here and in other countries trying to protect the unborn.

In 2024, believers in America voted knowing that it was not merely an election between two candidates; it was a choice between good and evil. We won, and that's why we are enjoying this moment, reflective of a new golden age for life.

Now we have to win again, decisively, in November’s midterms, to keep this momentum going. And we will.

Frank Pavone is an anti-abortion leader and national director of Priests for Life. Read more Frank Pavone Insider articles — Click Here Now.