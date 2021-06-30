China Seeks to Control International Organizations, Strategy Has Limited Success

For the past decade, China has been jockeying for control of various international organizations in a calculated effort to expand its global influence in different arenas including air travel, telecommunications, and agriculture, and experts say the strategy is succeeding – mostly.

Since President Xi Jinping came to power in 2012, he has been on a quest to flex China’s muscle across the world. In October 2017, he discussed his vision for “taking an active part in leading the reform of the global governance system” during a speech at the 19th Communist Party Congress.