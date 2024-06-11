Chinese Caught Flying Drone Over Newport News Worries Experts

For those worried about Chinese surveillance and espionage of American military and civilian installations, many are curiously looking at a case out of Virginia.

Although not yet being compared to the high-altitude balloon that originated from China and shot down by a F-22 Raptor off the coast of South Carolina more than a year ago, in January, a Chinese national was caught remotely piloting a small drone over the Newport News Shipbuilding facility – where Ford class aircraft carriers are built, and nuclear subs are berthed.