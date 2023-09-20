China's $700 Billion Defense Budget 'Extremely' Concerning

China is reportedly spending nearly $700 billion on its military – more than double what Beijing previously disclosed and nearly in line with U.S. military spending – in what experts warn is yet another indication that President Xi Jinping is preparing for war.
A recently declassified U.S. Intelligence Community assessment pegs Chinese military spending at about $700 billion, which is significantly more than the $224.79 billion that China said it budgeted for the year.
Marisa Herman ✉
Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.