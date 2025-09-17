How the Left Is Smearing Charlie Kirk as a Racist

After the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, a chorus of left-wing voices has amplified accusations of racism against him.
Critics, including media personalities, clergy, and government employees, have resurfaced Kirk's pre-death comments on civil rights icons and policies, framing them as evidence of bigotry.
