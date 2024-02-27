×
Mass Cellphone Outage a Preview of Potential Cyberattack Chaos

AT&T retail store in New York, Feb. 25. AT&T CEO John Stankey in a letter to employees, addressed the service outage that happened Thursday, Feb. 22. (AP)
 

By    |   Tuesday, 27 February 2024 07:33 AM EST

An outage lasting several hours on Thursday that left 73,000 AT&T users without cellphone service gave Americans a glimpse of how devastating a targeted cyber strike on critical infrastructure could be.

Although some analysts initially questioned if the outage was the result of a potential cyberattack, the Dallas-based cell provider ultimately blamed an error in coding for the day's events.

Marisa Herman

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


