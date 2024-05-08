Overcoming Low Trust in Public Health Remains a 'Challenge' Amid Bird Flu Outbreak

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention maintains that a bird flu outbreak poses a "low risk to the general public," epidemiologists fear that the erosion in public health following the mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic could result in Americans ignoring warnings and advice on how to stop the disease from spreading if it worsens.

The CDC recently confirmed a human case of avian influenza H5NI, more commonly known as bird flu, stoking fears that the next pandemic could be starting.