Overcoming Low Trust in Public Health Remains a 'Challenge' Amid Bird Flu Outbreak

Healthcare workers in protective gear pass through a disinfection booth before entering a chicken farm during a health alert over a bird flu outbreak, in Sacaba, Bolivia, Jan. 31, 2023. (AP)

Wednesday, 08 May 2024 08:45 AM EDT

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention maintains that a bird flu outbreak poses a "low risk to the general public," epidemiologists fear that the erosion in public health following the mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic could result in Americans ignoring warnings and advice on how to stop the disease from spreading if it worsens.

The CDC recently confirmed a human case of avian influenza H5NI, more commonly known as bird flu, stoking fears that the next pandemic could be starting.

Wednesday, 08 May 2024 08:45 AM
