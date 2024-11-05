Conference Board's Economic Indicators a 'Recession Signal'

Fresh on the heels of September's sharp decline in the Consumer Confidence Index, The Conference Board recently announced that two other leading indicators of the nation's economic health also experienced significant declines.

The Leading Economic Index (LEI) in September declined by 0.5% to 99.7, which followed a .03% decline in August. Those declines are part of a yearlong pattern that has seen the LEI fall 2.6% from March through September and a 2.2% drop from last September through March.