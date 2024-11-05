Conference Board's Economic Indicators a 'Recession Signal'

Fresh on the heels of September's sharp decline in the Consumer Confidence Index, The Conference Board recently announced that two other leading indicators of the nation's economic health also experienced significant declines.
The Leading Economic Index (LEI) in September declined by 0.5% to 99.7, which followed a .03% decline in August. Those declines are part of a yearlong pattern that has seen the LEI fall 2.6% from March through September and a 2.2% drop from last September through March.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin