WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: cci | recession | economy | recession | indicator | biden-harris | policies

Conference Board's Economic Indicators a 'Recession Signal'

People walk outside of the New York Stock Exchange in New York City. (Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 07 November 2024 07:26 AM EST

Fresh on the heels of September's sharp decline in the Consumer Confidence Index, The Conference Board recently announced that two other leading indicators of the nation's economic health also experienced significant declines.

The Leading Economic Index (LEI) in September declined by 0.5% to 99.7, which followed a .03% decline in August. Those declines are part of a yearlong pattern that has seen the LEI fall 2.6% from March through September and a 2.2% drop from last September through March.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Fresh on the heels of September's sharp decline in the Consumer Confidence Index, The Conference Board recently announced that two other leading indicators of the nation's economic health also experienced significant declines.
cci, recession, economy, recession, indicator, biden-harris, policies
793
2024-26-07
Thursday, 07 November 2024 07:26 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved