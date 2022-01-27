Catalytic Converter Thefts on Rise Nationwide

Opportunistic thieves are taking advantage of law enforcement agencies nationwide being too busy combating a rise in violent crimes to pay attention to smash and grabs from high-end luxury stores and the rising trend of catalytic converters being sawed right off cars.
Catalytic converters transform hazardous pollutants in exhaust gas from an internal combustion engine into less-toxic pollutants. But as the practice spreads nationwide, more and more people are starting their cars in the morning only to hear a strange sound that means carjackers have boosted their converter to cash in on the valuable metals the device is made of.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin