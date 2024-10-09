WATCH TV LIVE

Father Calvin Robinson Warns Americans Against Liberal Ideology

Father Calvin Robinson, now leading a parish in Michigan, hopes to protect traditional values in the U.S. that he believes have been lost in the U.K. (AP)

Thursday, 10 October 2024 07:57 AM EDT

British Catholic cleric and expatriate Father Calvin Robinson is optimistic that Americans will not let the same liberal ideology he feels doomed his home country wreak the same level of havoc in the U.S.

Robinson, who is of the Old Catholic order and a well-known conservative political commentator and writer in Britain, recently left the U.K. to run a parish ministry in Michigan.

Thursday, 10 October 2024 07:57 AM
