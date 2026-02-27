WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: california | education | lawsuit | antisemitism

Lawsuit: California Fails to Protect Jewish Students

By    |   Monday, 02 March 2026 06:37 AM EST

The California Department of Education apparently missed the Trump administration's crackdown on antisemitism being allowed in public schools.

A sweeping lawsuit filed Thursday in Los Angeles County Superior Court alleges that the state has allowed unchecked anti-Jewish discrimination to proliferate in public schools and is demanding that it stop.

