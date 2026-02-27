Lawsuit: California Fails to Protect Jewish Students

The California Department of Education apparently missed the Trump administration's crackdown on antisemitism being allowed in public schools.
A sweeping lawsuit filed Thursday in Los Angeles County Superior Court alleges that the state has allowed unchecked anti-Jewish discrimination to proliferate in public schools and is demanding that it stop.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin