Tags: bytedance | tiktok | social media | congress | ban | security | lemon8

ByteDance Launching TikTok Replacement, Countering Bans

(Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 06 April 2023 07:32 AM EDT

As momentum builds in Congress to ban popular social media app TikTok due to privacy and national security concerns, social media experts warn that the platform's Chinese-parent company already has a replacement waiting in the wings.

Bipartisan support in both chambers for a ban of some sort has seemingly numbered TikTok's days, and ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, has responded to the writing on the wall with the launch of an American awareness campaign for Lemon8, a lifestyle app described by users as Instagram meets Pinterest.

As momentum builds in Congress to ban popular social media app TikTok due to privacy and national security concerns, social media experts warn that the platform's Chinese-parent company already has a replacement waiting in the wings.
Thursday, 06 April 2023 07:32 AM
