Analysts: Buttigieg's 'Lack of Child Care Caused Supply Chain Crisis' Claim 'Absurd Deflection'

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg at the daily briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 8, 2021. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 12 November 2021 07:37 AM

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg's claim this week that access to affordable child care is a major culprit responsible for the employee shortages and supply chain disruptions plaguing the country is an "absurd" excuse, political analysts say.

During a Wednesday interview on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," Buttigieg, who recently returned from a lengthy and unannounced paternity leave despite the supply chain crisis, blamed a lack of child care options as the chief driver behind why more people aren't rejoining the workforce, which is helping fuel the ongoing supply chain drama.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg's claim that access to affordable child care is the culprit responsible for supply chain disruptions is an "absurd" excuse, political analysts say.
