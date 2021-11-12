Analysts: Buttigieg's 'Lack of Child Care Caused Supply Chain Crisis' Claim 'Absurd Deflection'

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg's claim this week that access to affordable child care is a major culprit responsible for the employee shortages and supply chain disruptions plaguing the country is an "absurd" excuse, political analysts say.

During a Wednesday interview on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," Buttigieg, who recently returned from a lengthy and unannounced paternity leave despite the supply chain crisis, blamed a lack of child care options as the chief driver behind why more people aren't rejoining the workforce, which is helping fuel the ongoing supply chain drama.