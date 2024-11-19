Bluesky: Haven From X, or a Liberal Echo Chamber?

Social media users are leaving X, the former Twitter, for Bluesky, a newer social media platform, in the days after the presidential election, many in protest of X owner Elon Musk's role in President-elect Donald Trump's campaign and his continuing influence, including a role in the incoming administration.

But while people who have switched say they enjoy that there is no advertising, very little political discourse, and strict policies against the use of hate speech, critics on the right are complaining that the platform acts as an echo chamber for liberals who are quick to block them or report their comments to Bluesky, which suspends accounts in the way Twitter used to.