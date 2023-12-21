×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: blackrock | esg | investing | finance | woke | ideology | tennessee

Could Tennessee Lawsuit Against BlackRock Spell Doom for ESG?

By    |   Thursday, 21 December 2023 06:34 AM EST

In a first-of-its-kind civil lawsuit, the State of Tennessee is challenging BlackRock – the world's largest financial asset manager – in a move that legal experts say could spell trouble for "woke" Environmental, Social, and Governance initiatives.

According to the lawsuit filed by Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti, BlackRock allegedly violated the Volunteer State's consumer protection laws by boasting two combating positions regarding its investment strategies, misleading consumers. BlackRock claims it is committed to both obtaining maximum financial returns for its clients and prioritizing investment policies that advance environmental goals.

Marisa Herman | editorial.herman@newsmax.com

Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
In a first-of-its-kind civil lawsuit, the State of Tennessee is challenging BlackRock - the world's largest financial asset manager - in a move that legal experts say could spell trouble for "woke" Environmental, Social, and Governance initiatives.
blackrock, esg, investing, finance, woke, ideology, tennessee, lawsuit
1024
2023-34-21
Thursday, 21 December 2023 06:34 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved