Bishops 'Can't Afford to Ignore' Biden Communion Debate

An overwhelming majority of church-going Catholics said in a recent poll that Catholic politicians, such as President Joe Biden, who openly and significantly break with church teaching on issues like abortion should not receive Communion – and the faithful got their first indication on Friday that church leaders may agree.

The divisive – and long-debated – topic was the focal point this week of a three-day virtual meeting of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. They debated the question Thursday and revealed on Friday that bishops voted 168-55 in favor of pursuing the drafting of a document, with 6 bishops abstaining.