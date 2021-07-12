×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Biden Administration | Cybersecurity | Joe Biden | Russia | biden | russia | putin

Biden Must Be 'More Aggressive' to Stop Cyberattacks

President Joe Biden speaks during an East Room event on troop withdrawal from Afghanistan at the White House July 8, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 12 July 2021 12:54 PM

President Joe Biden on Friday was reportedly more forceful with Russian President Vladimir Putin after previous entreaties about clamping down on proxy-led cyberattacks of U.S. businesses appeared to fall on deaf ears inside the Kremlin.

It’s been less than a month since Biden told Putin that certain critical infrastructure should be "off-limits" to cyberattacks, yet the number of ransomware attacks instigated by Russia-based hackers against U.S. companies hasn’t relented. But with cyber intrusions occurring unabated, Biden said Friday he spoke with Putin to make "very clear to him that the United States expects" Moscow "to act."

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
President Joe Biden on Friday was reportedly more forceful with Russian President Vladimir Putin after previous entreaties about clamping down on proxy-led cyberattacks of U.S. businesses appeared to fall...
biden, russia, putin, cyberattacks
1011
2021-54-12
Monday, 12 July 2021 12:54 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved