Biden Must Be 'More Aggressive' to Stop Cyberattacks

President Joe Biden on Friday was reportedly more forceful with Russian President Vladimir Putin after previous entreaties about clamping down on proxy-led cyberattacks of U.S. businesses appeared to fall on deaf ears inside the Kremlin.
It’s been less than a month since Biden told Putin that certain critical infrastructure should be "off-limits" to cyberattacks, yet the number of ransomware attacks instigated by Russia-based hackers against U.S. companies hasn’t relented. But with cyber intrusions occurring unabated, Biden said Friday he spoke with Putin to make "very clear to him that the United States expects" Moscow "to act."
