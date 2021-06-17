×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: Donald Trump | Joe Biden | Russia | biden | putin | trump | russia

Biden-Putin Summit Shows Trump Was Tougher on Russia

Then-President Donald Trump (L) and Russia's President Vladimir Putin pose ahead a meeting in Helsinki, on July 16, 2018.  (NIKOLSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 17 June 2021 07:18 AM

The specter of former President Donald Trump loomed over Wednesday's shorter-than-anticipated Geneva summit between President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin – but Trump's physical absence across the table from Putin likely came as a relief to the longtime leader, experts said.

Though Trump was lambasted by the press and Democrats for allegedly being soft on Russia and called everything from a Russian "asset" to a traitor, several analysts who watched the Biden-Putin powwow said Trump was actually far tougher on the U.S. adversary than his successor has been.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
The specter of former President Donald Trump loomed over Wednesday's shorter-than-anticipated Geneva summit between President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin - but Trump's physical absence...
biden, putin, trump, russia
1564
2021-18-17
Thursday, 17 June 2021 07:18 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved