Biden-Putin Summit Shows Trump Was Tougher on Russia

The specter of former President Donald Trump loomed over Wednesday's shorter-than-anticipated Geneva summit between President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin – but Trump's physical absence across the table from Putin likely came as a relief to the longtime leader, experts said.

Though Trump was lambasted by the press and Democrats for allegedly being soft on Russia and called everything from a Russian "asset" to a traitor, several analysts who watched the Biden-Putin powwow said Trump was actually far tougher on the U.S. adversary than his successor has been.