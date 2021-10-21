Biden Preps for Third CNN Town Hall While Dodging Other Interviews

President Joe Biden’s third CNN town hall in less than a year is set for Thursday night, and the repeat appearance is unintentionally highlighting just how little access Biden has granted to other news organizations.
In fact, Biden’s number of formal interviews are historically low for a modern president – especially one trying to overcome a years-long global pandemic, pass costly and consequential legislation through a nearly evenly divided Congress and defend a disastrous withdrawal of U.S. service members from Afghanistan.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin