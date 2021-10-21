Biden Preps for Third CNN Town Hall While Dodging Other Interviews

President Joe Biden’s third CNN town hall in less than a year is set for Thursday night, and the repeat appearance is unintentionally highlighting just how little access Biden has granted to other news organizations.

In fact, Biden’s number of formal interviews are historically low for a modern president – especially one trying to overcome a years-long global pandemic, pass costly and consequential legislation through a nearly evenly divided Congress and defend a disastrous withdrawal of U.S. service members from Afghanistan.