Tags: Biden Administration | biden | inflation | economy

Biden's First Year: Economy Struggles Amid 'Bidenflation'

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during the 90th Winter Meeting of USCM in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 21, 2022. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
 

By    |   Monday, 24 January 2022 07:00 AM

The early strides made by President Joe Biden to reinvigorate the pandemic-stricken economy have been marred by rising prices on a wide array of goods as part of what many conservatives dub “Bidenflation”— an issue hitting Americans in the pocket and one that didn’t exist when he entered the Oval Office.

Despite successfully pushing a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package through Congress and a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package, Biden’s economic recovery plan has been beset ever since by underwhelming jobs reports, skyrocketing inflation, and a shaky stock market.

