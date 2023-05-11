×
Biden Could Saddle Harris With Post-Title 42 Border Chaos

President Joe Biden (Getty Images)

Thursday, 11 May 2023 09:39 AM EDT

Vice President Kamala Harris could once again be drawn into the border fray, political analysts predict, with the potential assignment coming as chaos is expected to accompany a surge of migrants swarming the border in anticipation of Title 42’s expiration.

After bungling a previous high-profile assignment that she defined as tackling the “root causes” of the migration crisis at the southern border, Harris soon could be scrambling to figure out how to contend with as many as 13,000 new illegal immigrants per day. The Department of Homeland Security believes thousands will try to cross the border once the Title 42 order enacted due to COVID-19 is lifted on Thursday night.

