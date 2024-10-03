Trump Admin Alums: Biden-Harris Foreign Policy Made World Dangerous

Whether in the Middle East, Central Europe, or the South China Sea, the growing conflict and chaos being witnessed around the world is a result of America's diminished capacity to deter it, attendees to the 3rd Annual Grand Strategy Summit generally agreed.

"The only way you are going to establish credibility is you are going to have to do something hard early on," said Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, co-chair of the Center for American Security at the America First Policy Institute (AFPI) and former national security adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence.