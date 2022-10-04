×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: biden | democracy | threats

5 Things Biden Claims Are 'Threats' to Democracy

(Newsmax)

By    |   Tuesday, 04 October 2022 06:26 AM EDT

Joe Biden cast his run for the presidency in 2020 as a battle for the "soul of the nation," but fewer than two years into his term Biden seems to be losing the fight, with alleged "threats to democracy" apparent in everything from Georgia to Giorgia Meloni and seemingly multiplying with each passing day – and each lousy poll for Democrats ahead of November's midterm elections.

While voters who questioned the outcome of the 2020 presidential election were once designated as the biggest menace to the modern republic, the group of those purportedly imperiling freedom has expanded as Biden has devoted more of his addresses to what he views as a rise in autocracy, both domestically and abroad.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Joe Biden cast his run for the presidency in 2020 as a battle for the "soul of the nation," but fewer than two years into his term Biden seems to be losing the fight.
biden, democracy, threats
1006
2022-26-04
Tuesday, 04 October 2022 06:26 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved