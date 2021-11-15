Biden's Vaccine Mandate for Businesses Turns Employees Into 'Government Informers'

If President Joe Biden’s coronavirus vaccine mandate goes into effect as planned next year, the Labor Department will likely rely on the willingness of employees to inform on rule-breaking bosses and coworkers to enforce the regulation, which labor experts argue sets a dangerous precedent in the workplace.

If the mandate, which requires businesses with at least 100 workers to have all employees either vaccinated or tested for COVID-19 weekly and forced to wear a mask, survives the litany of legal challenges it already faces and ultimately becomes law, the job of tracking compliance is likely too massive an undertaking for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s workplace safety inspectors.