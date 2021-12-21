×
Tags: Coronavirus | Joe Biden | Vaccines | biden | covid | omicron | delta

Biden Promised to 'Shut the Virus Down,' Now He Doesn't Know What to Say

President Joe Biden meets with the White House COVID-19 Response Team at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 16, 2021. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 21 December 2021 07:33 AM

President Joe Biden promised to "shut down" COVID-19 upon taking office — but as the omicron variant of the virus penetrates the country, prompting new mask mandates, event cancellations, and school closures, the White House is suddenly sounding a very different tone about what the president can achieve.

There have been over 800,000 virus-related deaths despite the development of three vaccines and several therapeutic treatments, yet the message from the top at the end of 2021 is beginning to look a lot like Christmas 2020.

