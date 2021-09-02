×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Afghanistan | Biden Administration | biden | americans | afghanistan | stranded

Does Biden Know How Many Americans Are Stranded in Afghanistan?

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the end of the war in Afghanistan in the State Dining Room at the White House on Aug. 31. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 02 September 2021 07:30 AM

When the last U.S. plane took off from Hamid Karzai International Airport on Tuesday, some American citizens remained in Afghanistan, including many who wished to flee the Taliban-conquered country but were unable to — Just how many U.S. citizens remain effectively behind enemy lines, however, is a topic of intense debate.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
When the last U.S. plane took off from Hamid Karzai International Airport on Tuesday, some American citizens remained in Afghanistan, including many who wished to flee the Taliban-conquered country but were unable to - Just how many U.S. citizens remain effectively behind...
biden, americans, afghanistan, stranded
1256
2021-30-02
Thursday, 02 September 2021 07:30 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved