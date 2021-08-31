Biden More Concerned With 'Image' Over Solutions in Afghanistan

President Joe Biden had said the Afghanistan pullout would be done "responsibly" and later claimed he didn’t "know how" the U.S. could leave "without chaos ensuing," yet when the Taliban reportedly offered his senior military leadership control of Kabul – including the city’s airport and the area around it – the Americans demurred.

This fits in with multiple changing narratives in just the past few days. First, Americans and Afghans were supposedly still able to get through to Kabul airport. Then, actually, Americans were instructed to avoid the airport because the Taliban wasn’t letting anybody through. First, officials were said to have had no advance warning of the attack at Hamid Karzai International Airport that killed 13 U.S. Troops. Then, the Biden administration reportedly had a day’s warning. First, a drone fired a missile at ISIS terrorists. Then, the strike may have actually killed nine family members including six children.