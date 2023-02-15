×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: biden administration | ufo | secrecy | u.s. | canada | china | spy balloon

Biden's UFO Secrecy Fueling 'Distrust'

President Joe Biden (AP)

By    |   Wednesday, 15 February 2023 07:21 AM EST

After fighter jets spent the past week shooting down a series of unidentified flying objects in U.S. and Canadian airspace, Americans have been given few concrete answers from the White House about what exactly is floating above them – a response that communications experts call the "worst strategy going."

The takedown of a high-altitude, 200-foot-tall Chinese spy balloon on Feb. 4 preceded the shoot-downs of three additional, mysterious objects traversing North American airspace.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
After fighter jets spent the past week shooting down a series of unidentified flying objects in U.S. and Canadian airspace, Americans have been given few concrete answers from the White House about what exactly is floating above them.
biden administration, ufo, secrecy, u.s., canada, china, spy balloon
1182
2023-21-15
Wednesday, 15 February 2023 07:21 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved