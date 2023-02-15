Biden's UFO Secrecy Fueling 'Distrust'

After fighter jets spent the past week shooting down a series of unidentified flying objects in U.S. and Canadian airspace, Americans have been given few concrete answers from the White House about what exactly is floating above them – a response that communications experts call the "worst strategy going."

The takedown of a high-altitude, 200-foot-tall Chinese spy balloon on Feb. 4 preceded the shoot-downs of three additional, mysterious objects traversing North American airspace.