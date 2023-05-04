×
Biden Troop Surge Just 'Smoke and Mirrors'

A U.S. Army soldier stands on guard duty near the U.S.-Mexico border in Donna, Texas. (John Moore/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 04 May 2023 07:14 AM EDT

Immigration experts say the Biden administration's plan to stage 1,500 military personnel at the southern border won't do anything to deter the thousands of illegal immigrants likely to pour into the country once Title 42 is lifted next week.

In preparation for the expiration of the public health order that has helped curb the flow of illegal immigrants throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Homeland Security approved sending additional troops to assist Customs and Border Protection agents, anticipating an onslaught of migrants.

