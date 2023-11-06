×
Tags: biden administration | islamophobia | u.s. | jewish | antisemitism | christopher wray | hate crimes

Is 'Islamophobia' a Problem in the US as Biden Claims?

President Joe Biden (Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 06 November 2023 07:17 AM EST

With incidents of antisemitism reaching historic highs in the U.S. and activists openly calling for the destruction of Israel, Jewish leaders are calling the Biden administration's rollout of a national strategy to counter so-called "Islamophobia" a "tone deaf" approach.

The White House last week announced that it would come up with a plan to combat Islamophobia – with the initiative announced shortly after polls showed Arab-American support for the Biden administration had cratered as the U.S. backed Israel's right to defend itself.

With incidents of antisemitism reaching historic highs in the U.S. and activists openly calling for the destruction of Israel, Jewish leaders are calling the Biden administration's rollout of a national strategy to counter so-called "Islamophobia" a "tone deaf" approach.
Monday, 06 November 2023 07:17 AM
