Heritage Foundation: Biden Admin Colluded With Dem Groups to Sway Vote

A new report by the Heritage Foundation's Oversight Project indicates Biden administration officials worked with Democratic Party-aligned groups to craft and implement a seemingly neutrally worded executive order for the practical effect of activating traditionally Democrat voter bases.
It claimed emails obtained by Heritage under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) show an illegal collusion between government operatives in a partisan effort to sway elections.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin