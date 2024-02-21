Biden's Communications Team Takes 'Less Is More' Approach

When it comes to the Biden administration's communications strategy, the goal is the "less President Joe Biden you see, the better," experts say.
While incumbent presidents running for reelection typically are champing at the bit to get before voters, Biden has mostly stayed away from the cameras. His appearances are increasingly rife with blunders, gaffes, and long stretches of silence where he appears to lose his train of thought.
Marisa Herman ✉
Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.